DURBAN – Balize Private Estate has introduced freestanding sectional title homes within the estate, driven by market trends and key buyer insight. Balize Private Estate has reconfigured its offering to include freestanding Villas into the mix of Cabanas and Penthouses. Interestingly, many estates are including more sectional title properties to meet the demand of those no longer wanting larger freehold homes.

Neil Slatter, Development Representative explains, “We have taken the decision to enhance the offering at Balize Private Estate to be more in line with current market demands. Our trend analysis has shown us that a large portion of the South African Real Estate market is asking for the privacy and comfort of a freestanding home but also the peace of mind that comes with being within a secure estate. What’s more, Balize Private Estate is further enhanced by the facilities offered, our central location and our positioning within the prestigious Sibaya Coastal Precinct.”

“Part of the appeal of Balize Private Estate is that it offers something for families at different life stages, however that’s not to imply we have overlooked anyone, much to the contrary. As a boutique estate, centred around an alfresco, coastal lifestyle Balize is also very much angled at families looking to scale-down in terms of home size but not lifestyle.” adds Butch James, Sales Director of Balize Private Estate.

Economically speaking, Balize Private Estate is placed within one of the country’s key ‘growth nodes’- the Sibaya Coastal Precinct has seen unprecedented growth over the last 12 months to virtually become the most sought-after node in the country.

A total of R3.2 billion worth of sales have been transacted within the Precinct, and based on current growth, these figures are only set to rise further with the completion of key infrastructure and retail and commercial nodes. From an investment perspective, the Sibaya Coastal Precinct, and moreover Balize Private Estate, offers investors the potential for strong capital appreciation- the fact that Balize is a low-density boutique estate only adds to its appeal and forecasted value.

Adding to the secure surrounds of the estate, its location and the views and facilities on offer, the developers of Balize have taken their offering a step further to include customisable options from home interior packages and smart-ready homes.

Looking long-term, the developers of Balize Private Estate are cognisant of the fact that although the estate may attract empty-nesters, it also needs to cater for families and the coming generation of grandchildren.

As part of the greater Sibaya Coastal Precinct, Balize Private Estate offers its investors the benefit of not only being within the Sibaya Coastal Precinct and with that comes quick and easy access to the amenities within. One of the most formidable features of the Sibaya Coastal Precinct is the retail piazza which will be within a few hundred metres, on foot, from Balize Private Estate.

