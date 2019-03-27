President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Edward Kieswetter as the commissioner for the South African Revenue Services. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Edward Kieswetter as the commissioner for the South African Revenue Services (Sars), with effect from May 1, for a term of five years, national treasury said on Wednesday. “We have every confidence that Mr Kieswetter has the experience, integrity and skills required to turn Sars around by restoring revenue collection, redirecting operations toward innovation, developing future leaders for the organisation, and restoring Sars’ credibility and integrity,” Ramaphosa said.

Kieswetter served as deputy commissioner for Sars between 2004 and 2009. During his tenure, Kieswetter established the Large Business Centre and High Net Worth Individual Unit, leading to both compliance and revenue collection improvements, national treasury said.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wished Kieswetter success in this endeavour and said he looked forward to seeing Sars "re-established as a respected tax collector and improved revenue collection outcomes".

“I expect him to act without fear or favour, to restore and defend the integrity of Sars and to uphold taxpayer rights when carrying out his duties as the Commissioner... and restoring Sars to a world-class organisation,” Mboweni said.

- African News Agency (ANA)