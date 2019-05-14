President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday chaired the top structure's meeting after the May 8 general elections. Picture: ANA Reporter

JOHANNESBURG - The ruling African National Congress should use the renewed mandate it received at last week's general elections to form a government that serves all South Africans regardless of who they voted for, business chamber SACCI said on Tuesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC extended its 25-year grip on power in the May 8 polls, although its share of the vote dipped to 57.5 percent from 61.15 percent at the previous elections in 2014.

Analysts largely attributed the reduction in support to anger over allegations of corruption implicating senior government officials and executives at state-owned companies under the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma, who has however denied graft charges against him.

In a statement, South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) CEO Alan Mukoki urged Ramaphosa to appoint a team of skilled, experienced and dedicated ministers and government officials.

"SACCI recommends the appointment of officials who are free of any taint of corruption or nonperformance, as this alone will boost the confidence of business in the new government," he said.

"An increased business confidence level is among the most important foundations of a growth economy. It is when business confidence is high that immediate decisions are made to work hand in hand with government and all other stakeholders to grow the economy."

He said businesses would not hesitate to make short, medium and long term investment decisions that created economic growth and jobs, if they had confidence in the government.

- African News Agency (ANA)