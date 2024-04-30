President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid an emotional tribute to the pioneer businessman, farmer, philanthropist and the father of African Bank, Dr Sam Motsuenyane. The revered leader died yesterday after a “valiant and prolonged battle with illness”, the foundation said in a statement. He was 97.

Motsuenyane played a significant role in the development of black business in the country. He was one of the founders of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) in 1964, one of the founders of the largest and best-known African business organisations. He also led Nafcoc’s initiative to establish African Bank as they were able to mobilise black communities to contribute toward the R1 million required to help raise capital for the bank in order for it to open its first branch in Ga-Rankuwa in 1975.

The foundation said Motsuenyane was a tireless advocate of social justice and economic empowerment. “His contributions to our society have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals, inspiring hope and igniting change across our nation,” it said. “As we mourn the loss of this great leader, let us remember Dr Motsuenyane’s unwavering commitment to integrity, compassion and inclusivity. His legacy will continue to guide us as we strive to build a more just and equitable society for all.”

Motsuenyane retired from Nafcoc in 1992 and joined Parliament where he was appointed leader of the House of Senate and, later, became the first ambassador to Saudi Arabia, from 1996 to 2000. He was also accredited as an ambassador to Oman, Yemen, Kuwait and Bahrain. After retirement, Motsuenyane initiated a Citrus Farm project in 2002. It has 145 plot owners organised under the name “Winterveld United Farmers Association”.

Ramaphosa said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the black-business pioneer, and offered his condolences to his family, friends and associates. He said Motsuenyane was also an Esteemed Member of the National Order of the Baobab (Gold) in recognition of his significant personal achievements and the inspiration and leadership he provided in fostering the development of black-owned businesses and economic liberation more broadly. “The passing of Dr Sam Motsuenyane 60 years after the establishment of Nafcoc is a profound reminder of the breadth, durability and longevity of his vision and passion for self-reliance and development, Ramaphosa said.

“The remarkable sweep of his life as an entrepreneur, leader of organised business, parliamentarian and diplomat among other roles embodied our resilient national character and values of ubuntu. “His philosophy of self-sufficiency is today entrenched in the constitutional right each of us enjoys to freely choose our trade, occupation or profession and in the socio-economic rights that our Constitution safeguards. “Dr Motsuenyane’s passing on the eve of the 2024 National Orders Ceremony causes us to recall the honour bestowed on him in 2002 as the nation paid tribute to an outstanding patriot and source of inspiration for our then fledgling democracy. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ramaphosa will delve into Motsuenyane’s role when he delivers the keynote address at the annual Black Business Council Summit Dinner this evening. The BBC is the over-arching confederation that represents black professionals, business associations, and chambers. In the coming days, Motsuenyane’s memory will be honoured through various tributes and commemorations. The details will be shared as they become available.