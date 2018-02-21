Cyril Ramaphosa stops to greet other joggers while on his morning run on the Sea Point Promenade before being sworn in as the new president of South Africa. Picture: Twitter

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa along with business leaders are today out on the field raising funds in support of charities through the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.

Other than fundraising, this challenge provides an opportunity for networking between government and partners in other sectors of society.

The event is hosted by the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration in partnership with the private sector as part of a programme of activities concentrated around the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

This year's challenge proceeds will be donated to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, which will in-turn distribute funds to deserving charities.

"President Ramaphosa welcomes private sector funding for charities and commends companies and individuals for finding the means in tough economic times to demonstrate generosity and goodwill in support of needy communities and organisations. The golf event affords President Ramaphosa an opportunity to emphasise the role of business in economic development and to appreciate the positive impact of corporate social investment on poverty alleviation and the transformation of South African society," the presidency statement read.

Also read: OPINION: Rainbow Nation has a servant leader

Among attendees of the event are cabinet ministers, members of parliament; members of executive councils, directors-general, heads of state-owned enterprises and executives from the private sector.

The challenge comes just a day after the Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has delivered his maiden 2018 National Budget at the National Assembly in Cape Town.

A fundraising dinner is also scheduled to happen in Century City this Thursday evening. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Ramaphosa jointly with the Captonians took a 5km walk from the Gugulethu sports ground to Athlone Stadium. This was an act seen to promote a healthy living among South Africans.

Also read: Gigaba grilled over Gupta links

Top story: WATCH: Meet SA's first family: The Ramaphosa children

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE