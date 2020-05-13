Ramaphosa to address SA amid growing calls for relaxation of lockdown restrictions

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h30 this evening on the country’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

There have been growing calls for more relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions after the government implemented a risk adjusted strategy to reopen the economy in a phased manner joust over two weeks ago.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s address come after a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

The President today chaired the meeting of the NCCC and it is anticipated he would announce a relaxation of the regulations to Level 3.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, The President hinted at a possibility of lowering the country's lockdown measures as evidence came to the fore that Covid-19 would remain a threat to global public health for some time.