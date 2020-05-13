Ramaphosa to address SA amid growing calls for relaxation of lockdown restrictions
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h30 this evening on the country’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
There have been growing calls for more relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions after the government implemented a risk adjusted strategy to reopen the economy in a phased manner joust over two weeks ago.
The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s address come after a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).
The President today chaired the meeting of the NCCC and it is anticipated he would announce a relaxation of the regulations to Level 3.
In his weekly newsletter on Monday, The President hinted at a possibility of lowering the country's lockdown measures as evidence came to the fore that Covid-19 would remain a threat to global public health for some time.
The easing of the lockdown measures by another notch to level 3 is set to open a variety of industries which are currently prohibited to operate in South Africa.
Automotive sales, real estate, salons, alcohol and cigarettes sales would be among those allowed to operate on Level 3, only during restricted hours and subject to strict social distancing protocols.
“Our goal is to steadily reduce the alert level by keeping the rate of infection down and getting our health system ready for the inevitable increase in cases,” he said.
“As the lockdown is gradually eased, life will slowly return. But it will not be life as we knew it before.”
BUSINESS REPORT