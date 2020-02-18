JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to meet the chief executives of commercial banks and leaders of multilateral development finance institutions on Tuesday to assess progress made in efforts to intensify infrastructure investment, his office said.
In a statement, the Presidency said the discussions in Cape Town would also reflect on the implementation of urgent reforms identified by the government as prerequisites for reviving infrastructure investment.
In his state of the nation address in Parliament last week, Ramaphosa said infrastructure development was at the centre of the government’s agenda for inclusive economic growth and creating jobs.
The Presidency said Ramaphosa's inaugural meeting with executives would seek to enhance collaboration among stakeholders "with a view to setting in motion an aggressive public sector build programme to create jobs, realise inclusive growth and facilitate spatial justice".
Yesterday, Ramaphosa said that a youth employment programme launched last week will help create young entrepreneurs, although it is not a panacea for South Africa's chronic unemployment problem.