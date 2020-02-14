JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address offered only partial detail on key policy areas like the electricity sector and underscored a weak outlook for the country’s creditworthiness, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.
Ramaphosa said in the annual address on Thursday that South Africa had to fix its strained public finances and procure more renewable energy to ease crippling power shortages.
But he was short on specifics that may have reassured investors his government had a clear plan to solve the deep-seated structural problems in Africa’s most industrialised economy.