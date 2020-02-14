But he was short on specifics that may have reassured investors his government had a clear plan to solve the deep-seated structural problems in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Ramaphosa said in the annual address on Thursday that South Africa had to fix its strained public finances and procure more renewable energy to ease crippling power shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address offered only partial detail on key policy areas like the electricity sector and underscored a weak outlook for the country’s creditworthiness, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

South Africa - Cape Town - 13 February 2020 -President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver the State of the Nation Address before a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament. Since it is a Joint Sitting of both Houses, the Speaker of the NA and the Chairperson of the NCOP host the event. All the three (3) Arms of the State, namely; the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary attend this event. It is one of the rare moments whereby all three Arms of the State meet in one place. The theme for this year’s SONA is the same as that of the sixth Parliament: "Following up on our commitments: making your future work better.Photographe:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Fitch is one of two major ratings firms to have South Africa’s sovereign debt in “junk” status, with a long-term foreign-currency rating of ‘BB+’. It put that rating on a “negative outlook” in July due to concerns over rising government debt and slow growth.

Fitch said Ramaphosa’s speech left important questions unanswered.





“The president repeated promises made by the minister of mines to more readily allow big power-consuming companies, particularly mines, to build their own electricity generation capacity, ... but it is still unclear whether licences will be easily obtainable,” it said in a statement.





Fitch said it did not expect Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to make clear commitments on reducing the public sector wage bill in a budget speech later this month, despite Ramaphosa saying talks with trade unions on the subject were ongoing.



