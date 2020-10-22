Rand benefits from softer dollar

Compiled by Dhivana Rajgopaul

JOHANNESBURG - The rand rose to a one-month high as external tailwinds were strengthened by US fiscal stimulus hopes according to NKC Research.

Risk appetite sapped greenback strength as the dollar’s safe-haven lure dimmed in the face of stimulus optimism and higher commodities prices. On local soil, embattled parastatal Denel warned yesterday that it faces a funding gap of R2.75bn over the next five years, with the additional funding requirement for the 2020/21 FY at R683m to avoid potential loss of “sovereign and strategic capabilities” (including ammunition manufacturing and aircraft maintenance) at the defence firm.

Parastatals, including national carrier SAA and energy producer Eskom, will be among the key points that the finance minister will need to address at next week’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in a hostile environment of political resistance against crucial labour & wage reform and privatisation.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.07 percent stronger at R16.27/$, after trading in range of R16.24/$ - R16.49/$. The rand weakened overnight and is expected to trade in a range of R16.20/$ - R16.50/$ today.