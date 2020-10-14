Rand in holding pattern, remains range bound

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world. The latest Forex news is on hand to help you. Get the Rand to Dollar rate, Rand to Euro rate and the Rand to Pound rate now. Question marks around a Covid-19 vaccine and US stimulus remain, as both seem to be stalling according to Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions. Locally, the MTBPS has been postponed to 28 October, as Treasury awaits final details on matters such as the economic recovery plan.

Mboweni was due to deliver the budget speech on Wednesday, but decisions taken by the Cabinet have forced him to ask for a postponement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to table the economic recovery plan in Parliament on Thursday.

EU industrial production is due today, followed by local retail sales and US PPI.

The local unit remains range bound, trading between R16.40 and R16.58/$.

We start the day at R16.45/$, R19.32/€ and R21.28/£.

The Business Report Market Update is published daily on the Business Report website. Stay in touch with the latest in financial and technology news on the Business Report website and social media channels.

Like Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE