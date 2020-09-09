Rand loses ground after weak Q2 GDP release

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency retreated in the face of an abysmal – and weaker-than-expected – Q2 GDP release according to NKC Research.

While expectations were fixed for a dire reading, the 51 percent (saar) plunge outpaced expectations for a 46 percent decline in Q2. The rand furthermore faced headwinds from a stronger US dollar as second wave concerns and weakening global trade sentiment clipped risk appetite. An upsurge in US-Sino trade tensions also soured sentiment towards risk assets.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.05 percent weaker at R16.90/$, after trading in range of R16.70/$ - R17.00/$. The rand remained under pressure in Asian trading. Expected range today R16.75/$ - R17.00/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.07% percent) ended higher yesterday led by gains in lathe financial (+2.77 percent) and industrial (+0.21 percent) shares. In local news, Shoprite (+10.81 percent) plans to exit Kenya after two years as the local retailer continues to review its long term-options in Africa. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.64 percent) traded lower.