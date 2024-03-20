Rand stable ahead of Fed policy decision

At 5.30pm, the rand traded at R18.9375 against the dollar, near its previous close of R18.94.

The rand was stable yesterday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due today.

The dollar was last trading up about 0.31% against a basket of global currencies.

Recent US economic data has pointed to stubbornly high inflation, causing investors to temper their expectations of the pace and scale of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Like most emerging market currencies, the rand often takes its cues from global factors such as US monetary policy in addition to domestic events.