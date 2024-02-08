Rand steady ahead of manufacturing data, president's speech

The rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, ahead of manufacturing production figures and President Cyril Ramaphosa's annual address to parliament later in the day. At 8.35am, the rand traded at R18.90 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of R18.89.

The dollar was also flat against a basket of global currencies. Statistics South Africa will release December manufacturing data at 1pm. Investors will be looking ahead to Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) around 7pm for any solutions he might propose to the nation's power shortages and logistics crisis.