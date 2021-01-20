Rand strengthens as dollar slips

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand rode the tailwinds of recovering risk sentiment while the dollar toppled from a one-month high according to NKC Research.

While we retain a bullish outlook on the rand, shaped by a policy-led softening dollar narrative, the short-term risks to high-beta are now more elevated than we estimated in December.

In turn, we expect the rand’s carry appeal allure to dim somewhat with the MPC seen as trimming the repo rate by 25 bps this week.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.21 percent stronger at R14.98/$, after trading in range of R14.92/$ - R15.20/$. The rand traded steady overnight. Expected range today R14.80/$ - R15.20/$.

South African bourse