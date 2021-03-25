Rand trades steady against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand rode the tailwinds of thawing risk aversion ahead of the South African Reserve Bank’s rate decision today according to NKC Research.

but global markets remain focused on Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen’s second day of testimonies before the Senate Banking Committee on the CARES Act.

On US soil, front-end yields remain anchored by the very dovish Federal Reserve policy and weighed down by a glut of cash at the front-end amid shrinking bill supply, Fed asset purchases and a reduction in Treasury cash balances, which will lift Fed reserves. On local soil, expectations are for a hold in the repo rate (3.5 percent) at this week’s policy rate decision, as we estimate that inflation hit a trough in February with higher administered prices leading the charge in coming months.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted stronger at R14.86/$, after trading in range of R14.76/$ - R14.93/$. The rand traded steady this morning after slipping at the start of New York trading yesterday afternoon. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.75/$ - R15.10/$.

South African bourse