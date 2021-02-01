Rand trades stronger against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand edged firmer in European trading as the US dollar retreated on the final day of what has been a volatile week for financial markets according to NKC Research.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago indicated in a Bloomberg interview on Thursday that the bank has room to respond to the demand side impact of pandemic-related income disruptions, but stressed that the process is data dependent.

On Friday, the Automobile Association warned that a hefty fuel price increase is on the cards in February, primarily due to higher international crude prices.

At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.0 percent stronger at R15.05/$, after trading in range of R14.95/$ - R15.29/$.

Households hesitant to take on more debt