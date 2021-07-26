Rand trades weaker overnight

THE rand slipped weaker amid weak risk appetite, and as markets digested the dovish comments by the South African Reserve Bank, with the monetary regulator indicating on Thursday that an accommodative policy stance would be maintained through end-2022, according to NKC Research.

The attention this week will be on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. We foresee no major change in the FOMC policy statement and expect chairperson Jerome Powell will retain a very dovish tone even as the FOMC pivots away from its “extremely dovish and patient” stance.