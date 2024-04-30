Raubex forecasts better-than-expected annual results and a solid order book

Raubex Group said yesterday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 451.7 cents and 491.0c was expected for the year to February 29, representing an increase of between 15% and 25%.

The group said in an updated trading statement yesterday the full-year results, expected to be released on May 13, would be based on better-than-expected results achieved in February 2024 across all four divisions, as well as finalisation confirmations on a number of outstanding claims submitted.