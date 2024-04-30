Raubex forecasts better-than-expected annual results and a solid order book

Raubex Group said yesterday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 451.7 cents and 491.0c was expected for the year to February 29, representing an increase of between 15% and 25%.
The group said in an updated trading statement yesterday the full-year results, expected to be released on May 13, would be based on better-than-expected results achieved in February 2024 across all four divisions, as well as finalisation confirmations on a number of outstanding claims submitted.
On March 4, in an initial trading statement, Raubex predicted earnings per share and HEPS would be between 0% and 10% higher. It said at that time all four divisions had received tender awards from a diversified client base, resulting in a solid order book despite unfavourable macroeconomic conditions.
Yesterday, the group predicted that earnings per share would increase between 15% and 25%, to between 449.8c and 488.9c for the year.
