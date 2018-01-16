JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve bank has announced the first woman to the Monetary Policy Committee in more than three years, bringing the rates-setting panel to seven members, according to Bloomberg.





Bloomberg reported that Fundi Tshazibana will become an adviser to Governor Lesetja Kganyago and his three deputies from 19 February 19, the central bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. She’s the first woman to join the MPC since former Governor Gill Marcus stepped down in November 2014.





Tshazibana is currently the alternate executive director on the International Monetary Fund’s executive board, the central bank said. Before that, she was head of the economic policy and forecasting division and a deputy director general at the National Treasury, responsible for compiling the economic outlook that informed the budget preparations. Kgangayo was head of the Treasury until 2011, Bloomberg reported.



