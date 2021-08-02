RIP: BBEE Commission pays tribute to Lutendo Sigogo

The B-BBEE Commission said yesterday that it had learnt with sadness of the passing of Lutendo Sigogo, the chairperson of the B-BBEE Commission Enforcement Committee, describing his passing as a great loss for broad-based black economic empowerment in South Africa. Sigogo, 48, was one of SA’s most respected lawyers also the president of the Black Lawyers Association.

The Judicial Service Commission announced Sigogo’s death on Saturday, saying it was shocked and saddened at the news. Sigogo was appointed chairperson of the B-BBEE Commission Enforcement Committee in 2016 to guide and advise on the enforcement work of the B-BBEE Commission at its inception. “Sigogo led the Enforcement Committee selflessly and contributed immensely in shaping the establishment of the B-BBEE Commission to regulate B-BBEE in South Africa. His guidance and counsel sharpened our enforcement processes while his passion and commitment to real economic transformation was a refreshing inspiration to the team.

“ He was also concerned about the lack of transformation in the legal profession and very eager to see the finalisation of a sector code to change the landscape,” the Commission said It described his passing as a great loss for advancement of economic transformation of black South Africans and the many structures he served in, including the Legal Practice Council and Black Lawyers Association. “The B-BBEE Commission extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr Lutendo Sigogo and may they be comforted in this difficult time,” it said.