RIP: Dr Hassan Adams: the tragic loss of a giant

Dr Hassan Adams, former chairman of SunWest and founder of Grand Parade Investment (GPI), passed away on Wednesday, March 27 following a long illness at the age of 72. His funeral, was held on Thursday.

Adams, an engineer, has left a legacy not only of financial astuteness, but of empowering people and community involvement. Hassen held directorships in diverse industry sectors including construction, gaming, shipping, entertainment and leisure, and had extensive experience in corporate finance. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy from the Department of Economic and Management Science at the University of the Western Cape. In 1996, six people met in Cape Town to establish a truly broad-based empowerment company that could represent the diversity of marginalised communities in the Western Cape. One of them was Adams, the founder and future chairman of GPI.

Sun International said in a statement last week, “One by one, shareholders were recruited at small community meetings and roadshows held across Cape Town’s townships. Dr Adams formed part of the team who persuaded each shareholder that by committing their hard-earned savings into starting GPI, they would one day reap handsome benefits. “It did not take long. With R28million in capital GPI was born, becoming the BBBEE partner in SunWest, the Western Cape subsidiary of gaming and hospitality group, Sun International. As the SunWest Chairperson Dr Adams became a stalwart supporter of GrandWest, The Table Bay Hotel, and Golden Valley Casino and Lodge,” it said. GrandWest general manager, Mervyn Naidoo said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a giant. Hassen Adams the man was truly a trail blazer. He took on and conquered insurmountable challenges throughout his entire life, and served as an inspiration to me and so many others. He rose from humble beginnings, which he never forgot, to become an entrepreneurial businessman.

“He loved his family, he loved his grand kids and he loved life. He stayed true to his roots and always treasured and supported our local communities. “He approached business with never ending zest and vigour. Nothing was impossible for him. He always found a way, in fact the harder the challenge, the more determined he became. The beacon that was Hassen Adams may have been sadly extinguished, but the light that brightened so many lives will shine on forever. Dr Adams, you leave a rich legacy that will live on forever,” Naidoo said. The Table Bay hotel general manager, Joanne Selby said, “Despite achieving business success he never forgot his roots as a young child in District Six and other Cape Flats communities.

“To the end Dr Adams stayed true to his values, never forgetting where he came from, and what he set out to do. His warmth and passion for life touched many people, and he will be remembered with great affection and fondness by myself and the management and staff of The Table Bay hotel.” Adams love of horses led to his becoming the owner of a large string of thoroughbred race horses and a successful breeder in South Africa.

Sun International said, “Empowerment pioneer and innovator Dr Hassen Adams, former Chairman of SunWest, has sadly died in Cape Town todat following a long illness which he bore with grace and courage.” He played an integral role in our Western Cape developments with the launch of GrandWest, The Table Bay hotel and The Golden Valley Casino and Lodge. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by many,” it said.