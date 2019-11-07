One of Devmco's developments, the Gold Coast Estate. Photo: Gold Coast Estate

DURBAN – The Devmco Group, the company behind Sibaya developments OceanDune Sibaya and Pebble Beach Sibaya as well as Gold Coast Estate have announced that they achieved R36 million in sales in one week. The property group made the announcement at a media briefing to talk about the growth of the company as well as give an update on the developments that are built and currently being built in the Sibaya area.

The company said that the success of R36 million in sales in one week is a direct result which has pushed the developer to release the last remaining developer stock at Pebble Beach Sibaya and OceanDune Sibaya.

Devmco Group was the first private developer to invest in the Sibaya Coastal Precinct. With their first residential development, Pebble Beach Sibaya the company achieved R675 million in sales on their launch day.

Charles Thompson, the Development Manager for the Devmco Group said, "We are passionately Durban which is the driving force behind the Devmco Group investing into the Sibaya Coastal Precinct with the development of Ocean Dune before anyone else".