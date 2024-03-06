Following the gas tanker explosion under a low bridge in Boksburg on December 24, 2022, the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (Rompco) stepped in to prioritise the hospital’s restoration as part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme. The explosion claimed 41 lives, including 12 nurses from Tambo Memorial Hospital, and damaged the hospital.

The company said a special handing-over ceremony was held on March 1 to celebrate the successful completion of the project. One of the oldest hospitals in Gauteng, Tambo Memorial Hospital, serves the communities of Benoni, Boksburg and part of Germiston, catering to a population of more than a million. It offers essential services to inpatients and outpatients.

“Recognising the immediate need for support to restore the hospital’s infrastructure following the tragic incident, Rompco engaged with hospital management to identify priority areas where their assistance could make a meaningful impact. Through extensive discussions and collaboration, the project to install comprehensive hospital signage emerged as a critical component of the restoration efforts,” Rompco said in a statement. “Our involvement in the project was extensive and committed,” Rompco CEO Mlandzeni Boyce said. After pledging R1.5 million towards aiding the hospital’s recovery, the next step was to determine the scope and requirements of the signage project.

The project met the hospital’s needs by providing internal and external signage, including additional signage as requested by the hospital during the review process. “The project aligns with Rompco’s broader strategy, which focuses on making a positive and sustainable impact on the communities in which it operates. It encompasses support for education and health initiatives, in addition to infrastructure development,” the company said. “By supporting the restoration of Tambo Memorial Hospital, we demonstrate our commitment to social responsibility and community development. The project reflects our belief in contributing to the well-being and resilience of local communities, particularly in times of need,” Boyce said.

Projects like the installation of comprehensive hospital signage benefited communities in various ways, Zenzo Ndabula, the CEO of Tambo Memorial Hospital said. “Firstly, they contribute to the restoration and enhancement of essential infrastructure, such as health-care facilities, which are vital for the well-being and safety of community members. Improved signage facilitates smoother navigation within the hospital, enhances communication, and fosters a better patient experience. “Additionally, such projects create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity within the community, thereby promoting socio-economic development and empowerment,” Ndabula said.