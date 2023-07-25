Russia to continue to supply grain, food, fertilisers to Africa – Putin

Russia was able to replace Ukrainian grain and would continue to supply grain and fertilisers to African countries despite sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday.

“I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis, especially as we expect another record harvest this year,” Putin wrote in an article titled “Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future” published by the Kremlin yesterday. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the Russia-Africa summit from July 27–28. Putin emphasised that Russia was ready to build mutually beneficial relations with the AU, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. “Notwithstanding the sanctions, Russia will continue its energetic efforts to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilisers and other goods to Africa. We highly value and will further develop the full spectrum of economic ties with Africa – with individual states as well as regional integration associations and, naturally, with the African Union,” Putin said.

The Russian president also welcomed the AU’s policy aimed at further economic integration and the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “(We are) ready to build pragmatic, mutually beneficial ties, including in the Eurasian Economic Union’s format. (We) also intend to intensify co-operation with the continent’s other regional blocs as well,” he said. Putin emphasised that the partnership ties between Russia and Africa were strong and deeply rooted, and had always been distinguished by stability, trust and goodwill.

“We have consistently supported the African nations in their fight for freedom from the colonial yoke, supported them in their nation-building, in strengthening their sovereignty and defence capabilities. Much has been done to create a sustainable basis for their national economies,” the Russian president said. By the mid-1980s, more than 330 large-scale infrastructure and industry facilities were built in Africa with the participation of Russian experts that “continue to make an important contribution to the economic development of the continent up to the present day”, Putin noted. Tens of thousands of African medical doctors, technology experts, engineers, military offices and teachers received education in Russia, Putin added.