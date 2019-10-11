JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is among eight recipients of the 2019 Future Policy Award for laws and policies aimed at empowering young people to build a fair and sustainable future.
Selected from among 67 nominated policies from 36 countries, this year’s other winners are from Rwanda, Estonia, Scotland, Nepal, Europe, Los Angeles and Senegal.
They will be honoured on October 16 during the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, Serbia for their significant work in advancing youth access to decent jobs, including green jobs, and enhancing civic and political participation for sustainable development and peace.
Since its inception, the Future Policy Award, given out by the World Future Council since 2010 in partnership with United Nations agencies and the IPU, has recognized 51 policies from 37 countries tackling the world’s most pressing global challenges.
"By empowering youth, it is possible to tackle the multiple global challenges – the climate crisis, unemployment and conflicts - that threaten our future," said Alexandra Wandel, executive director of the World Future Council.