SA among 8 award recipients for policies aimed at empowering young people









South Africa is among eight recipients of the 2019 Future Policy Award for laws and policies aimed at empowering young people to build a fair and sustainable future. Photo: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is among eight recipients of the 2019 Future Policy Award for laws and policies aimed at empowering young people to build a fair and sustainable future. Selected from among 67 nominated policies from 36 countries, this year’s other winners are from Rwanda, Estonia, Scotland, Nepal, Europe, Los Angeles and Senegal. They will be honoured on October 16 during the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, Serbia for their significant work in advancing youth access to decent jobs, including green jobs, and enhancing civic and political participation for sustainable development and peace. Since its inception, the Future Policy Award, given out by the World Future Council since 2010 in partnership with United Nations agencies and the IPU, has recognized 51 policies from 37 countries tackling the world’s most pressing global challenges. "By empowering youth, it is possible to tackle the multiple global challenges – the climate crisis, unemployment and conflicts - that threaten our future," said Alexandra Wandel, executive director of the World Future Council.

"This year’s Future Policy Award honours exceptional policies adopted by political leaders who have decided to act, no longer accepting widespread youth unemployment or the absence of youth in political participation."

Among the 2019 winners is Rwanda’s YouthConnekt initiative, a multifaceted programme that connects youth to the private sector, government employment and entrepreneurship opportunities and strengthens their civic engagement and leadership.





Around 600,000 young people have participated in national YouthConnekt Month annually since 2012 through hands-on activities in their communities and thousands of jobs have been created. Already, 12 African countries have subscribed to the YouthConnekt model.

Another award recipient, South Africa’s Expanded Public Works Programme, has generated over eight million temporary work opportunities, 46 percent of which benefited young people.

The third African recipient, Senegal’s National Strategy for the Promotion of Green Jobs, serves as the country's reference framework for a green economy, resulting in projects that created 2,000 jobs mainly for young people and women.

- African News Agency (ANA)