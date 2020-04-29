SA blueberry output rises to 18,000 tons

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s blueberry production increased to 18,000 tons in 2019/2020 from 11,700 the previous season, an industry association said on Wednesday. In a statement, the South African Berry Producers Association (SABPA) said the 53 percent increase was testament to the growing investment in, and demand for, the country's berries. "Our projections for the year ahead indicate that blueberry production could reach 25,000 tons for the 2020/2021 season, a solid increase considering the impact of the Covid-19 crisis," SABPA chairman Justin Mudge said. He said the industry’s growth was particularly good news for the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, where output was expected to grow by 136 percent and 102 percent respectively by 2025. Earlier this month, the association announced a new record of 12,282 tons in blueberry exports in 2019/20, saying this, read together with the production figures, showed that exports accounted for 68 percent of the industry’s output.





On Wednesday, Mudge said the agriculture and food supply sectors had been deemed essential services during South Africa's national lockdown to contain the Covid-19 coronavirus, allowing farmers to stay on schedule with the planting season.

"We have every expectation that this year will be as productive as previous years, and that we will continue to see the growth that has allowed the industry to extend career and work opportunities to South Africa’s labour force," he said.

"In this industry at least, we can continue to attract export revenue into the country since global demand for our fruit remains high, especially amongst health-conscious consumers. The well-known immune-boosting properties of berries means that they are likely to remain in demand for the foreseeable future," Mudge added.

Earlier this month, the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa said demand for lemons from overseas markets had doubled so far this year compared with the same period in 2019, with 4.5 million cartons having been shipped to date.

It however warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could threaten business continuity.

- African News Agency (ANA)