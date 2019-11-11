SA businesses return from China with deals, promising leads









A South African delegation comprising business people and officials at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China. PHOTO: Supplied by the department of trade, industry and competition JOHANNESBURG – A group of South African businesspeople is heading home from China after securing leads, deals and contacts during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the department of trade, industry and competition said on Monday. The department funded the business leaders' participation at the expo to give them the opportunity to showcase their products to Chinese importers in particular and international buyers from across the globe in general. "We managed to sell quite a large number of jewellery accessories during the fair," said Desmond Ratsoma, technical enterprise developer at the Kimberley Diamond and Jewellery Incubator. "Unfortunately, the regulations for selling loose diamonds were stringent and cumbersome." Managing director of Cape Town-based Breva Beverages Gladys Mawoneke was confident of penetrating the Chinese market after meeting with numerous importers and distributors.

"We are hopeful that by this time next year we will have sent some stock of our low and no-alcohol beverage products to China. The contacts we made are so promising that we will be starting with the process of registration and labelling of our products soon,” she said.

Sales director of Limpopo-based Peppadew International Kian MacRae said the company was hoping to establish its presence in China in the near future after engaging with four potential importers and distributors interested in its products

General manager of Prosperitas Fruits Stephan Kruger said the trade fair was very different from other international shows he had attended.

"Many importers, exporters, distributors, buyers, e-commerce traders and many other people who were interested in exploring our new products visited my stand. It will be a mission to sift wheat from the chuff," said Northern Cape-based Kruger.

"However, there is a potential Chinese customer who will be coming to South Africa for us to complete a deal. This will provide us with a golden opportunity to export huge volumes of our raisins to China in about three months."

The Managing director of Trajan Wines in Stellenbosch Mark van Schalkwyk said he was already arranging a site visit to his company by potential Chinese importers.

African News Agency (ANA)