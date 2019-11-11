JOHANNESBURG – A group of South African businesspeople is heading home from China after securing leads, deals and contacts during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the department of trade, industry and competition said on Monday.
The department funded the business leaders' participation at the expo to give them the opportunity to showcase their products to Chinese importers in particular and international buyers from across the globe in general.
"We managed to sell quite a large number of jewellery accessories during the fair," said Desmond Ratsoma, technical enterprise developer at the Kimberley Diamond and Jewellery Incubator.
"Unfortunately, the regulations for selling loose diamonds were stringent and cumbersome."
Managing director of Cape Town-based Breva Beverages Gladys Mawoneke was confident of penetrating the Chinese market after meeting with numerous importers and distributors.