JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s current account deficit narrowed by R18.3billion to R190.3bn in the third quarter from R208.7bn in the second quarter, the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) said yesterday.
As a ratio of gross domestic product (GDP), the current account deficit narrowed to 3.7percent in the third quarter from 4.1percent in the second. Analysts said the deficit for the quarter was wider than the market consensus of negative 3percent.
However, trade balance switched to a surplus of R41.1bn from a deficit of R31.8bn in the previous quarter as the value of merchandise exports increased while that of imports declined.