JOHANNESBURG – Deputy international relations and cooperation minister Reginah Mhaule will visit India from January 6-10 to attend the Raisina Dialogue taking place in New Delhi. The Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level participants from all over the world.

The theme for the 2019 edition will be: “A World Reorder: New Geometries, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes."

The international relations and cooperation department said Mhaule would utilise the platform to highlight key issues at the heart of South Africa’s foreign policy including advancing the African agenda, regional integration and conflict prevention and peace-building.

She will meet India's external affairs minister Dr VK Singh to discuss issues including enhancing the trade and commercial relationship between the two countries, growing foreign direct investment and partnering in areas such as skills exchange.

Mhaule is also due to meet business sector representatives and think tanks in Mumbai to promote South Africa as a destination for trade, investment and tourism and to advance its foreign policy objectives.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to pay a state visit to India later this month.

African News Agency (ANA)