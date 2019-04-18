Donations based crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy has over 100 million raised from more than 125800 generous donors and 6832 campaigns. Photo: File

DURBAN - Donations based crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy has over 100 million raised from more than 125800 generous donors and 6832 campaigns. "As a platform, BackaBuddy allows us to come together as communities to support people and causes that we believe in, regardless of our differences. For every cause, accident or catastrophe that we face, we bear witness to the many who step up when asked to by their peers. This is the immense power that crowdfunding facilitates and which goes far beyond just the funds that are raised," said BackaBuddy, Chief Executive Patrick Schofield.

Over 125 800 donors both locally and abroad have supported campaigns for medical fees, tuition and various other causes on the platform. Campaigns with initial support tend to raise approximately R20 000 on average with R800 being the average donation amount.

"In reaching these milestones, we are reminded of the vision the late Alan Beuthin had when creating BackaBuddy and the potential he saw to positively impact the people of South Africa. I think he would have been delighted to see how much we have grown and how campaign creators are collectively shaping an even better future for our country," said Schofield

Donors tend to be more generous when funds are administered directly by the organisation and paid directly to medical practitioners or relevant practitioners,said seasoned fundraiser and BackaBuddy Chief Operations Officer, Catherine Du Plooy.

She said, "Unfortunately some people are still very sceptical when it comes to donating to causes. To overcome this, we as an organisation have found that the public is more responsive to individual causes when donors are secure in the knowledge that their contributions are used for the intended purpose".

Crowdfunding has also created an opportunity for seasoned non-profit organisations to diversify their income stream.

On BackaBuddy members of the public can dedicate their birthdays, participate in various sporting events or come up with their own creative concepts to support causes they are passionate about interactive and transparent way.

"Coming from the NGO space I understand fully the challenges non-profits face in securing funding for various projects, covering necessary overheads and administrative costs as well as maintaining relationships with donors. It has been inspiring to see the number of charitable organisations that have succeeded using crowdfunding,: said Du Plooy

"To build South Africa as a nation, we need ties that bind us in positive ways. We need to invest in each other and support each other in ways that cross over traditional boundaries. Crowdfunding brings people together in positive ways, around things that we are passionate about, giving us the opportunity to be part of something greater than ourselves," concluded Schofield.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE