JOHANNESBURG - South African farmers are expected to sow 2.8% fewer hectares of the food staple maize next season than forecast in October after the planting season was delayed by rains, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
Farmers are expected to sow 2.45 million hectares of maize for the 2019/2020 season, compared to 2.519 million estimated last month, a Reuters poll of four traders and market analysts showed.
For the 2018/2019 season, the harvest is expected to be 12.244 million tonnes, 8.6% higher than its October estimate of 11.186 million tonnes, reflecting progress in the harvest.