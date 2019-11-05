JOHANNESBURG - The SA Investment Conference which began today, 5 November and will run until Thursday, 7 November in Sandton, kicked off with a welcome reception at Summerplace in Hyde Park.
Later today, where various global and local business leaders, ministers and presidents of various countries will set the tone for this much needed investment conference, following the warning from the Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, that South Africa are faced with growing debt, low economic growth and job losses.
Stavros Nicolaou, board member of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), said that the country needs new investments, not only ‘maintenance investments.