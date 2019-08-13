Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. Photo: ANA. The August 20 - September 26 workshops, with the theme "real transformation makes business sense”, are aimed at employers or heads of organisations, academics, assigned senior managers, consultative forum members, human resource practitioners, trade unions representatives and employees.

JOHANNESBURG - The department of labour said on Tuesday it would conduct employment equity roadshows in the form of workshops throughout the country to create awareness on the Employment Equity Act. The August 20 - September 26 workshops, with the theme "real transformation makes business sense”, are aimed at employers or heads of organisations, academics, assigned senior managers, consultative forum members, human resource practitioners, trade unions representatives and employees.

They will focus on the requirement for employers to report on remuneration data and the International Labour Organization convention on eliminating violence and harassment in the workplace.

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration will make a presentation on cases of violence, harassment and dispute resolutions.

In a separate statement, the employment and labour department said its minister Thulas Nxesi would on August 26 launch the latest Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) annual report and public register of all designated employers to reflect on the status of workplace transformation.

The report will reflect on the status of employment equity in South Africa and how far has the country progressed in workplace transformation.

- African News Agency (ANA)