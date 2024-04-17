SA markets closed in the red yesterday as rand breached R19 mark against the US dollar

South African markets closed in the red yesterday as escalating tensions in the Middle East and delayed rate cuts in the US dented investor sentiment. asset management company, Anchor Capital said that platinum miners, Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Northam Platinum dropped 6.4%, 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively.

“Gold miners, Sibanye Stillwater, Harmony Gold Mining and Gold Fields declined 5.1%, 3.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Diversified miners, Kumba Iron Ore, Pan African Resources and Anglo American shed 4.9%, 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively. Retailers, SPAR Group, Clicks Group, Foschini Group and Lewis Group fell 3.0%, 2.4%, 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Lenders, Nedbank Group, Standard Bank Group and Capitec Bank Holdings eased 2.0%, 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively,” the company said. The JSE All Share index declined 2.0% to close at 72,999.63. On Wednesday morning, brent prices fell 0.5% to trade at $89.6/bl.

·Anchor Capital said that yesterday, Brent prices fell 0.1% to settle at $90.02/bl, as economic headwinds weighed on investor sentiment. Gold prices slightly declined to trade at $2,382.61/oz. “Yesterday, gold marginally gained to close at $2,382.83/oz, as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted demand for the safe haven yellow metal. Copper declined 1.3% to close at $9,376.25/mt. Aluminium closed marginally lower at $2,571.34/mt,” Anchor Capital said.

The South African rand also weakened against the US dollar. In the US, industrial production rose in March. Meanwhile, both, housing starts and building permits declined in March. "The yield on benchmark government bonds rose yesterday. The yield on the 2030 bond advanced to 11.14%, while that for the longer-dated 2040 issue rose to 13.56%,“ Anchor Capital said.