Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter speaking during the organisation's 129th AGM in Johannesburg. PHOTO: Supplied BY MCSA

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council South Africa on Wednesday re-elected all its top officials back into office, and added Zanele Matlala, the chief executive of Merafe Resources, who was elected as one of four vice presidents. This as the Minerals Council held its 129th Annual General Meeting where board members elected the new office bearers for 2019/2020.

Mxolisi Mgojo, chief executive of Exxaro Resources, was re-elected as president, while Steve Phiri, the chief executive of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, Andile Sangqu the executive head of Anglo American South Africa, and Neal Froneman, the chief executive of Sibanye-Stillwater, were all re-elected as vice presidents.

But the Minerals Council's board saw a number of changes as Norman Mbazima, the deputy chairman of Anglo American South Africa, will be retiring from the board when he retires from Anglo American in June.

Nick Holland, a long-standing board member, will be replaced by Martin Preece, the executive vice president for South Africa at Gold Fields.

Roger Baxter, chief executive of the Minerals Council paid tribute to outgoing board members and welcomed the new office bearers.

“We welcome the new members of the board, and Zanele Matlala in her new role as vice president of the Minerals Council. The Minerals Council office bearers and board members play a pivotal role in leading and representing the mining industry," Baxter said.

"We are honoured to be represented by individuals of high standing with a wealth of experience and expertise and we look forward to their continued contribution towards Making Mining Matter. Going forward, we will extend and reinforce our efforts in the year ahead, knowing full well that all stakeholders have a shared interest in creating a mining industry that is competitive, and prosperous, and delivers value to all its stakeholders."

- African News Agency (ANA)