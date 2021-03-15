SA not near debt distress despite rising debt-to-GDP ratio - Kganyago

JOHANNESBURG - SOUTH Africa is “no way near debt distress”, central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday.

This despite the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio nearing the 100 percent mark, seen as a red line for investors and credit rating agencies.

Speaking online during an African Development Bank panel discussion, Kgamyago warned of the dangers of implementing fiscal austerity during a prolonged contraction of the economy.

“Debt is an outcome of your fiscal policy stance, so for as long as you are running a fiscal policy deficit you will have debt,” Kganyago said. “(But) it could actually be self-defeating if you try to implement fiscal consolidation during a growth crisis.”

Africa’s most developed economy, and the hardest hit by Covid-19 with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases, was in recession before the pandemic struck, accumulating a large stock of debt over the last decade to plug widening budget deficits.