JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will increase tariffs on poultry imports from the US and Brazil, handing a boost to local producers who have called for fresh measures to counter the dumping of cheap overseas chicken. Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel agreed to the new levies late last year and the measure will soon be made official, according to Izaak Breitenbach, a general manager of the South African Poultry Association.
The industry body applied for increased tariffs on the two countries to counter a flood of shipments sometimes under-priced to dodge import duties, resulting in annual losses of 6.5 billion rand ($436 million) for the local industry.
“The poultry industry is in distress not because it isn’t producing well,” Breitenbach said. “It is competitive but needs to compete with unfair trade from other countries.” South Africa imported 383,000 tons of chicken in 2018, excluding mechanically deboned meat used to make processed food such as sausages, government data show. That’s about 19% of total supply. While the South African Poultry Association applied for an increase in tariffs on frozen bone-in chicken pieces to 82% from 37% and on frozen boneless chicken cuts to 82% from 12%, the government has yet to make a final decision on the extent of the charges. An increase to 82% could hurt gross domestic product by 1.2 billion rand due to the likely drop in imports and effects on related jobs, according to a report by FTI Consulting that was commissioned by the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters. “If the tariffs are high enough to provide effective protection against predatory Brazilian imports, that will be a first step in enabling the industry to stabilize and grow, creating jobs,” said