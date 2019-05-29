Members of Satawu are set to go on strike at all of the country's ports, including Durban, Richards Bay, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Saldanha Bay, Mossel Bay as well as East London. Photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said in a statement on Tuesday that its members at Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) were set to down tools tomorrow in a strike that would “see a total shutdown of the country’s ports”. Members of Satawu are set to go on strike at all of the country's ports, including Durban, Richards Bay, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Saldanha Bay, Mossel Bay as well as East London.

Satawu said it had served the strike notice to the TNPA on Monday after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) issued the certificate in April.

The bone of contention is the salary discrepancy between black and white mariners.

It said that TNPA and Satawu had held two robust meetings, but could not reach an agreement. Workers who would be striking included port pilots, tug masters and marine engineers who maintained the ships.

BUSINESS REPORT