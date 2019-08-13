The South African Post Office said on Tuesday it would now accept debit and credit card payments, in addition to cash, for motor vehicle licence renewals at its branches offering the service. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office said on Tuesday it would now accept debit and credit card payments, in addition to cash, for motor vehicle licence renewals at its branches offering the service. SAPO's Paul Fouché said the service would be available at selected post offices in all provinces except Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

"The renewal of motor vehicle licences is the most popular transaction at post pffice branches – clear evidence of the success of this service," he said.

Motorists who had received traffic fines could also pay them at any post office countrywide, he added.

The SA Post Office announced that its group chief executive has tendered his resignation after three and a half years at the helm, last Thursday.

Barnes cited differences on a forward strategy in relation to the structure of the SA Post Office group, in particular the location of Postbank.

SA Post Office board member and designated spokesperson, Dr Charles Nwaila, said following discussions on Barnes’s resignation with the board, the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.





“The board thanks Barnes for his enormous service to the SA Post Office and the country during his tenure,” said Nwaila.

