File image: IOL
JOHANNESBURG - South African retail sales rose 1.1 percent year on year in February after rising by 1.2 percent in January, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales increased 0.5 percent. They were flat in the three months to February compared with the same period last year, the statistics body said.



Earlier today, Stats SA said that South Africa's consumer price inflation edged higher to 4.5 percent year-on-year in March from 4.1 percent in February.  On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.8 percent in March compared with February. 


BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE  