DURBAN – Corporate South Africa, through its investment in the SA SME Fund has invested R150 million into the University Technology Fund (UTF).
The investment will enable the commercialisation of technology innovations developed by SA universities.
This is the first university technology fund in Africa.
R25 million will be allocated to pre-commercialisation funding, which includes proof of concept and technology development support while R125 million will be used for commercialisation.
Ketso Gordhan, the chief executive of the SA SME Fund said: "This investment is intended to unlock the vast potential located inside our world-class universities by commercialising South African technology. This will not only create viable businesses and jobs, but will also encourage a culture of innovation throughout universities in South Africa. We are exceptionally excited about the potential that this creates."