SA stands out as one of the most unequal countries in the world - StatsSA
Provinces with large rural populations had a larger share of chronically poor households. A high proportion of the transient poor & vulnerable households were located in Western Cape.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 pic.twitter.com/x8Wpdl3hEI
Black African- and coloured-headed households were the only two groups classified as chronically poor.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/yAkhc1iZc5
Black African-headed households had the lowest levels of access to the internet.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/5FRWEoiBsG
Black Africans had the lowest access to medical aid coverage.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/nbFEA6tE7L
Learners from Limpopo, Eastern Cape and Free State were the major beneficiaries of the ‘no-fee’ policy.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/wpRFU3zn9Z
In most provinces, more than 90% of learners benefited from the government’s nutrition programme.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/qjUpNaI8Fa
On average, females earned less than males across all educational levels. Females with no education and primary earned roughly 55% of what males in the same groups earned.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en pic.twitter.com/f3VBlyJ9Q7
There is an overall increase in the number of assets owned by South African households between 2009 and 2015.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/snlTl4ni2t
Income from the labour market accounts for over 70% of overall household income.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/KGSa2ePSsy
Inequality in South Africa, as measured by the Palma ratio, is highest when compared to other BRICS and African countries.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 14, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/6eiGZvMP7G#StatsSA #InequalityTrendsinSA @ARUA_ACEIR @SALDRU1 @AFD_en @EU_Commission pic.twitter.com/0kzqvZQWYy