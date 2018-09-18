JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will host the Infrastructure Africa business forum next month against the backdrop of growing demand for the development of transport, energy, ICT and telecoms infrastructure requirements supported by a need for financing, organisers said on Monday.

The 7th edition of the annual forum will focus on infrastructure development project opportunities with presentations from various Africa countries.

"Africa needs to expand the availability of project preparation financing and attract new sources of capital," the organisers said.

"The business forum will discuss how to take infrastructure projects from identification through concept design to financial close."

Expert speakers will discuss feasibility testing and financial and legal structuring, capital-raising, the need to implementing new laws and regulations, and establishing new institutions and processes to support project cycle and downstream project life-cycle activities, among other issues.

The October 9 to 10 forum will bring together prominent African infrastructure experts, government officials and business leaders to accelerate the business of infrastructure development across the continent.

– African News Agency (ANA)