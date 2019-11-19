CAPE TOWN - South Africa has topped the global list of having the most online searches for the annual biggest discount shopping event, Black Friday, according to Google data.
A local e-tailer PriceCheck on Tuesday said that, over the last few years since Black Friday was introduced to South Africa, the country has seen extreme growth which shows no signs of slowing down.
“This year the big day falls on November 29, while Cyber Monday falls on December 2. This will be a boon for retailers looking to take advantage of payday spending,” said PriceCheck chief executive, Chloe Lötter.
Lötter said PriceCheck saw a massive increase in users day-on-day on Black Friday, with more than 82,500 unique products clicked over the campaign week, and over 2.2 million people using the popular comparison tool to find the best bargains.
South African online purchasing behaviour has shown that consumers tend to go for trust over price point, making it an ideal time of the year for online stores to establish credibility and delight their existing customers, PriceCheck said.