SA tourism minister seeks funding for industry revival

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s tourism minister has approached the National Treasury for additional funds for a marketing campaign to help attract international visitors and revive an industry devastated by a coronavirus lockdown.

The move comes as the country prepares to reopen its borders which have been shut since March. Business and leisure travel will be permitted from Oct. 1, although entry may be denied to people from countries with high infection rates.

Diplomatic discussions are under way to ensure visitors comply with strict health protocols and those nations whose citizens are granted access reciprocate and allow South Africans to enter, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Thursday in an interview.

“We will have to be aggressive in our marketing campaigns,” she said. “We have approached Treasury already in terms of our revising our budget” and are awaiting its response, she said.

The Treasury will review spending allocations in its medium-term budget policy statement that is due to be released next month. It will be hard-pressed to come up with additional funding because the lockdown brought the economy to a near-halt and eroded tax revenue.