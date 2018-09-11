JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's trade and industry minister Rob Davies will attend a meeting with peers from the G20 global grouping in Argentina set to focus on the agriculture sector, his department said on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place from 30 November 2018 – 1 December 2018.

It will be held in 2018 in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It will be the first-ever G20 summit to be hosted in South America.

The G20 or Group of Twenty is an international forum for the governments of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States which aims to discuss policy to promote international financial stability.

"The trade ministers meeting will focus on key factors for G20 policy making to support participation and upgrading in inclusive global value chains in the agricultural sector at regional and global level," the department of trade and industry said.

"It will also provide a platform for an exchange of experiences on how G20 countries can address the challenges associated with disruptive changes presented by the new industrial revolution ... and leverage the opportunities in order to advance inclusive growth."

Davies said the meeting was taking place amid unprecedented challenges for the multilateral trading system, with the rise of trade measures that were not compatible with the World Trade Organisation posing a concern.

"The G20 trade ministers meeting will provide an opportunity for a dialogue on current developments in international trade and its implications for the global economy," he said.

- African News Agency (ANA)