JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's government will not be reckless in implementing national health insurance, but will rather apply it in an incremental manner until the entire country is covered by 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
The government says the National Health Insurance Bill published last year aims to provide equitable quality health services for all South Africans.
Reception has been mixed, with critics saying it is an underhanded way for the government to nationalise health care and will have disastrous effects.
On Monday, Ramaphosa said public hearings held around the country had showed overall support for the government plan.
"Participants have made a number of proposals and have spoken about their views on National Health Insurance, personal experiences of illness, trauma, disability and suffering – and the difficulties they have had in accessing health care when they need it," he said in a weekly newsletter.