JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, said that South African Airways (SAA) was unlikely to ever generate sufficient cash flow to sustain operations in its current configuration.
Mboweni said this on Wednesday when he delivered his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to South Africa in Parliament.
Which then begs the question: how long are we going to be on this flight path?
Mboweni said that operational and governance interventions at SAA were required urgently.
The Minister said: "I am pleased to learn that there are conversations involving SAA and potential equity partners, which would liberate the fiscus from this SAA sword of Damocles. We have essentially chosen to subsidise the middle class and wealthy flying around the country and other parts of the world, rather than the ordinary workers who sit in old trains from the townships every day, often getting stuck and being late for work.