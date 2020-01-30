File image: INLSA

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled South African Airways (SAA) that was bailed out yet again, this time by the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA), has explained what the extra funding of R3.5bn will be used for.



SAA said in a statement that the purpose of the funding is to provide a bridge to facilitate the development and publication of the Business Rescue Plan by the Business Rescue Practitioners by the end of February for presentation to creditors shortly thereafter.



