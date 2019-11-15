JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) on Thursday said a “no-work-no-pay” principle will apply to employees who are expected to participate in a strike and said it workers who reported for duty would be allowed to work.
“Those who participate in the strike action will not be permitted back to work until the strike is over,” SAA acting General Manager for Human Resources, Martin Kemp, said.
“The rest of the employees who report for duty will be allowed to work.”
Trade unions the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Wednesday their members would embark on industrial action from Friday morning. Sacca president Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi said workers were demanding an 8 percent across the board wage increase, job security for at least three years, insourcing of all services that had been outsourced, which they believe SAA has the capacity to fulfil.
During negotiations with the unions, cash-strapped SAA had presented a revised offer for employees delivering a 5.9 percent increase subject to the availability of funds from lenders.